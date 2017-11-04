Back to native homes

It is a matter of record that large a number of residents of different Agencies in FATA were forced to leave their homes for safety during the disturbances and worsening security situation some years back. Security in the tribal areas now stands improved following the launch of massive military operations against terrorists/militants, killing large number of them and destroying their hideouts.

Once the security situation in the region was fully restored, the people who had run away for safety deserting their homes which were mostly destroyed or damaged, the federal government had started a programme under the aegis of the especially established FATA Disaster Management Authority for returning of the TDPs back to their native homes in peace and safety in a phased manner.

It is good to note that as much as 95pc of these TDPs of FATA have so far returned to their homes in the native areas. At least 350 thousand families of TDPs have gone back to their reconstructed and rehabilitated native homes to resume their normal life in safe and secure atmosphere, created as a result of Pak Army operations, as usual forever. It is also quite commendable that the federal government is providing Rs 25 thousand in cash and ration for six months for each returning TDP family to enable them to settle down and resume normal living once again in their homes in the native areas.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

