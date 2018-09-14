Bachelet’s statement a ray of hope for Kashmiris: JRL

Srinagar

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has described the statement of new UN rights chief, Michel Bachelet, on Kashmir as a ray of hope for all the destitute people facing the brunt of human rights violations at the hands of occupation forces in all conflict zones of the world including Jammu and Kashmir.

The JRL while hailing the statement of the newly appointed United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, expressed grave concern over inhuman treatment meted out to the political prisoners languishing in different jails in and outside Kashmir, and said, “Our prisoners face the wrath of communal frenzy at the hands of fascist jail authorities.”

The leaders expressed anguish over humiliation of pro-freedom leaders and activists by the jail authorities on one pretext or the other. “Incarcerating a person and keeping him in solitude within the four walls of a prison, away from his children, parents and other family members, is itself a heart-wrenching punishment, yet the jail authorities do not look satisfied until they abuse and humiliate the prisoners of conscience belonging to the movement for right to self-determination,” they said.

The JRL paid rich tributes to the unwavering commitment of the resistance leaders and activists imprisoned in Tihar Jail including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Fahmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Skaheel Yousuf, Muhammad Aslam Wani and Zahoor Ahmed Watali. It said that all these leaders and activists had been victimized on fabricated and fictitious allegations leveled by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforce Directorate (ED).

The resistance leadership also hailed the steadfastness of Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar, Dr Shafi Shariyati, Dr Muhammad Qasim, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh, Tariq Ahmed Dar, Manzoor Ahmed, Abdul Ghani Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Sarjan Barkati, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Farooq Tawheedi, Sheikh Muhammad Ramzan, Assadullah Parray, Umar Aadil Dar, Bashir Ahmed Qureshi, Showkat Hakeem, Siraj-ud-din and other detained leaders.

The JRL made a fervent appeal to the United Nations Human Rights Council and all other human rights organizations of the world to take a serious note of the gross violations of human rights at the hands of Indian occupation forces in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.—KMS