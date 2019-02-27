Bacha’s melodious performance pull big crowds

A melodious concert of Pakistani Pashtun musician Haroon Bacha enthralled the audience of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad at the auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The concert was organized by the College of Youth Activism and Development (CYAAD) in collaboration with PNCA for providing quality entertainment to the residents of twin cities by the performance of popular musician. Haroon Bacha is a Pashtun musician who sings mostly in Pashto and Urdu languages. Since starting his professional career in 1992, he has released 50 albums so far. Bacha’s professional music career started in 1992 with a live television performance in Peshawar, Pakistan.

The musical show entertained the audience with soothing melodies by the singer accompanied by instrumental music on various popular tunes. It also provided a platform of national level to the singer to show his skills through melodic performance for the fun lovers of twin cities.—APP

