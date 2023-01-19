Bacha Khan Week from today

Awami National Party (ANP) would observe Bacha Khan Week from January 20, the inaugural ceremony would be held here at Bacha Khan Markaz. According to a statement issued here on Thursday, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan would address the inaugural ceremony while the central and provincial leaders, council members and workers would be in attendance.

On the occasion, books, cultural and dress stalls would be displayed at Bacha Khan markaz, for the attraction of guests. The week-long celebrations would continue till January 29. On the second day of celebrations on Jan 21, a lecture and seminar would be organised by Pakhtun Students Federation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which poets and writers from across the province will participate.—APP