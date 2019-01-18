Bacha Khan, Wali Khan week to commence today

The Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Bacha Khan) and, his son, Khan Abdul Wali Khan Week will be observed from January 19 to January 27.

This was announced by the Awami National Party (ANP) Sindh Chapter in a statement issued here on Friday.ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed will inaugurate the week long programmes in this connection at Bacha Khan Markaz. Quran Khawani, workers’ convention, book-fair and other activities will be the part of the programmes.—APP

