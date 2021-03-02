Baby born with two heads in Pakistan’s Badin

BADIN – A woman has given birth to a baby with two heads at a private hospital in Badin district of Pakistan’s Sindh province.

The baby and mother are healthy and out of danger, said the doctors who helped in the delivery.

The woman was taken to Aisha Moosa Charitable Hospital from the Sujawal district after she felt labor pains where she gave birth to the child, local media reported.

As per the medical reports, the brain of the baby was split in both heads. However, the heads were separated after a successful surgery at the same hospital.

The child will be kept under observation for a few days.