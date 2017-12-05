Babri Mosque martyrdom day

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

THE 16th-century Babri mosque was razed to the ground on December 06, 1992 by thousands of Hindu extremists and fanatics, and Muslims throughout the world express their grief and observe martyrdom of the mosque every year on this day. More than 2000 people were killed in the riots that broke out following the demolition in many major Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. Top BJP leaders including L K Advani and the then senior minister Uma Bharti are being tried on charges of criminal conspiracy for the destruction of the mosque which was followed by deadly communal riots. One can see the judicial system of so-called largest democracy and a secular state that even after quarter of a century the Babri masjid case has not been decided despite the findings of one man commission that found the concrete evidence against those involved in tragic events.

The commission had recorded statements of several politicians, bureaucrats and police officials including Kalyan Singh, late Narasimha Rao, former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani and his colleagues Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati as well as Mulayam Singh Yadav. The report had stated in unambiguous terms that demolition of the Babri Masjid was planned, systematic, and was the intended outcome of a climate of communal intolerance deliberately created by the Sangh Parivar and its sister affiliates, including the Bharatiya Janata Party. Justice M.S. Liberhan had stated: “It cannot be assumed even for a moment that L.K. Advani, A.B. Vajpayee or M.M. Joshi did not know the designs of the Sangh Parivar”. The report had accused the RSS of being the chief architect of the demolition. Justice M.S. Liberhan had termed Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi as pseudo-moderates, pretending to keep a distance from the Ram Janambhoomi campaign when they were actually aware of the whole conspiracy.

It has to be mentioned that one-man commission of inquiry was established on December 16, 1992, which had given its report after 17 years in 2009. On September 30, 2010, the Lucknow bench of Allahbad High Court gave the verdict stating that the land of the disputed site be divided into three parts – 1/3rd part for Ram Lalla (Hindus), 1/3rd part for another Hindu sect namely Nimrohi Akhara and 1/3rd for Muslims. The verdict was challenged in the Supreme Court which said that High Court had no right to divide the land. But Hindu extremists remained defiant and were not willing to accept the verdict and they wanted the entire 2.77 acres of land for constructing the temple. Muslims also claimed the entire land of Babri Masjid. However, the matter is still pending in the Supreme and there is not even a remote possibility that Justice will be done any soon.

On August 10, 2017, after a gap of seven years the Supreme Court commenced hearing of the vexed Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The court ruled that final arguments will begin on December 5 and that no adjournments will be allowed. As the Uttar Pradesh government pushed for an early hearing, the Supreme Court scheduled the hearing of 13 appeals in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on December 5, 2017, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque. A Special Bench of Justices Dipak Misra, Ashok Bhushan and S. Abdul Nazeer said the contesting parties including the deity Ram Lalla, U.P. Central Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara, the Uttar Pradesh government and the several legal heirs and representatives of the original parties can make their statements on Dec 5, 2017 and continue for two more days in December before the court closes for Christmas vacations.

The verdict is not expected anytime soon as the litigation has records dating back to the 16th Century and written in several languages including Arabic and Persian, and 8000 pages have to be translated. These are delaying tactics, as why those papers were not translated when Allahbad High Court was hearing the case. Anyhow, the Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a charge-sheet comprising thousands of pages with regard to terrorists’ attack of 26th November 2008 in a Mumbai court. The then Mumbai’s Joint Commissioner of Police Rakesh Maria had told newsmen that investigations had not thrown up anything that could speak about the involvement of ISI. “It is an operation carried out by LeT and we have not yet come across and evidence of ISI’s involvement,” he added. This vindicated Pakistan’s position that Pakistan as a state is not involved.

The-then Secretary External Affairs Shiv Shankar Menon had also said: “We have no evidence of ISI’s involvement in Mumbai mayhem”. One could draw the logical conclusion that propaganda blitz against Pakistan had malicious intent on the part of Indian leadership, and Congress and BJP are to blame in equal measure. Evidence suggests that before becoming prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had started his election campaign from Babri Mosque, which was earlier locked up under the orders of the court because some extremists Hindus had placed statues there. Rajiv along with his supporters broke open the locks and worshipped in Babri mosque. BJP had gone further to score the point over the Congress, which led to the demolition of the mosque. Anyhow, India has inflicted many wounds on its minorities including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Dalits who are not allowed to lead their lives according to their faith and culture.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.

