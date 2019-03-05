Babozai to be new tourist spot: Atif

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Atif Khan has said that the naturally beautiful Ghari Babozai area of district Mardan would be introduced as new touristic spot wherein all basic facilities would be provided for attracting tourists to it.

He expressed these views during a visit to Ghari Babozai Wildlife Site in district Mardan on Monday, PTI MPA from provincial assembly constituency PK-48, Malik Shaukat and senior officials of the tourism and wildlife departments also accompanied the senior minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the Senior Minister who holds the portfolios of tourism, sports, culture and youth affairs appreciated the support of the local population in provision of natural environment to wildlife. He announced to turn the place into a good picnic spot wherein the tourists would be provided all kind facilities.

