Babbu Baral’s anniversary observed

City Reporter

The seventh death anniversary of famous comedian Babu Baral was observed on Monday. Babbu Baral performed in scores of stage dramas during 30 years of his career.

Babu Baral real name Ayub Akhtar, was a Pakistani stage actor and comedian. He started his career as a comedian from Gujranwala in 1982, PTV news reported.

He was a mimicry expert and could easily sing in legendary singers’ voices. Baral had been suffering from cancer, hepatitis and kidney disease, and was being treated at a private hospital in Lahore. He died at the age of 47 on April 16, 2011, leaving behind four children, two daughters and two sons.

Baral has done many stage dramas which often made him a sign of comedy. Shartiya Mithay is his one of the most popular stage dramas.