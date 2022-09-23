Babar’s century leads Pak to first victory against England

Skipper Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten century as Pakistan crushed England by 10 wickets on Thursday to register their first win against in the second of the seven-match historic T20I series.

England’s stand-in skipper Moeen Ali struck a rapid half-century to lead his team to 199-5 against Paki-stan which was easily chased by the batting duo. Moeen smashed four sixes and as many fours in his 23-ball 55 not out after England opted to bat first after winning the toss at National Stadium.

Ben Duckett (43), Harry Brook (31) and Alex Hales (30) also contributed to the run-fest as England hammered 119 in the last 10 overs.

Moeen hit two towering sixes off pacer Mohammad Hasnain’s last two deliveries of the innings.