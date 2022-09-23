Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan once again starred in Pakistan’s comprehensive 10-wicket win against England in the second T20 International at Karachi while annexing several records along the way.

It is the first instance in international cricket that a score of 200 was successfully chased without the loss of a wicket also making it the highest chase as well. Previously New Zealand had scored 169 without losing any wickets against Pakistan for the record.

Rizwan and Babar also now hold the record for the biggest stand during a T20 chase bettering their own 197-run stand they set against South Africa in Centurion the previous year.

This is the first instance England has lost a T20 international by 10 wickets and the second time Pakistan has won a T20 with all their batting intact. The previous instance was their win against India during the World Cup.

Babar and Rizwan are the first pair of batters for Pakistan to share a 200-run stand in T20I’s while they also hold the records for most 150-plus stands in international T20 cricket at 5.

Babar and Rizwan now hold the record for most T20 runs scored as a pair at 1929 going past Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit’s tally of 1743 runs.

No team had successfully chased down a target of 200 against England until Pakistan.

Babar Azam is also now the only batter from Pakistan to score two international hundreds while his seventh century in this format in total, breaks a tie with

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for most in this format from an Asian batter.

Babar Azam is now just one of three players to score an international century at a single ground in all three formats joining Faf du Plessis at Johannesburg and David Warner at Adelaide.