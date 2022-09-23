Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan once again starred in Pakistan’s comprehensive 10-wicket win against England in the second T20 International at Karachi while annexing several records along the way.
- It is the first instance in international cricket that a score of 200 was successfully chased without the loss of a wicket also making it the highest chase as well. Previously New Zealand had scored 169 without losing any wickets against Pakistan for the record.
- Rizwan and Babar also now hold the record for the biggest stand during a T20 chase bettering their own 197-run stand they set against South Africa in Centurion the previous year.
- This is the first instance England has lost a T20 international by 10 wickets and the second time Pakistan has won a T20 with all their batting intact. The previous instance was their win against India during the World Cup.
- Babar and Rizwan are the first pair of batters for Pakistan to share a 200-run stand in T20I’s while they also hold the records for most 150-plus stands in international T20 cricket at 5.
- Babar and Rizwan now hold the record for most T20 runs scored as a pair at 1929 going past Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit’s tally of 1743 runs.
- No team had successfully chased down a target of 200 against England until Pakistan.
- Babar Azam is also now the only batter from Pakistan to score two international hundreds while his seventh century in this format in total, breaks a tie with
- Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for most in this format from an Asian batter.
- Babar Azam is now just one of three players to score an international century at a single ground in all three formats joining Faf du Plessis at Johannesburg and David Warner at Adelaide.