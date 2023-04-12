Pakistan’s upcoming series against New Zealand will present a prime chance for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan of closing the gap on India’s Suryakumar Yadav for the top spot in the ICC T20 batters rankings.

The duo will likely be part of all five fixtures scheduled to begin on April 14th and can add valuable ranking points with strong outings with the bat while the no1 batter is busy with the Indian Premier League.

Babar and Rizwan both sat out the three-game series against Afghanistan and could have been even closer to SKY (906 points) had they played.

Rizwan currently is the closest challenger with 811 points to his name followed by Babar who is third on the leaderboard with 755 points.

It was the Pakistani wicket-keeper batter who ended Babar’s long reign atop the T20 rankings before losing the spot himself during Yadav’s incredible rise in international cricket.

However, with how things are going nowadays it may not be long before either Babar or Rizwan reclaim the position from Suryakumar Yadav. The Indian batter has endured a miserable spell with the bat despite playing most of the matches for the past 4 months in home conditions including a spell of 4 golden ducks.

Since Babar already leads the ODI batters rankings, having another Green Shirt member occupy the T20I spot as well would be a source of pride for millions of cricket fans.