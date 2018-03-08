Babar no more PPP spokesperson

Observer Report

Islamabad

Farhatullah Babar was on Wednesday removed as the spokesperson for the PPP and for the party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, sources told media, a day after the outgoing PPP Senator criticised his own party in a farewell speech.

However, PPP leaders and Babar himself said that he had “resigned” as Zardari’s spokesman, and the resignation was accepted by the former president.

“Yes, I resigned this morning as spokesperson of AAZ [Asif Ali Zardari] sb,” Babar said in a statement.

In what was his last speech in Senate before his term expires, Babar had on Tuesday warned against the “judicialisation of politics and politicisation of the judiciary” and the existence of a “state within state”.

Babar had said he was distressed that all political parties, including PPP, initially demanded across-the-board accountability — a suggestion to bringing judges and generals under the purview of accountability laws — but suddenly backtracked on it.

The Senator’s criticism of his party in the speech had angered Zardari, party sources earlier said, adding that Babar was subsequently removed as the spokesman.

PPP MNA Nafisa Shah said that Babar had voluntarily resigned from the spokesperson’s post, and Zardari accepted it. She said Babar would continue to hold the position of PPP’s general secretary.