Babar issues report on PTI foreign funding

Staff Reporter

Disgruntled PTI leader Akbar S Babar has issued a fact finding report allegedly prepared on the basis of the bank-ing details provided by the PTI to a scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and claimed that the party received illegal foreign funding of over Rs2 billion in 2009-13.

“Fact finding report by two financial analysts of the PTI documents submitted before the ECP reveal illegal funding to the tune of Rs2.2 billion,” Babar wrote in one of his social media posts on Tuesday.