Babar improves ranking

Islamabad

Pakistan Babar Azam has improved his ranking by 16 places, finishing in 63rd spot in the ICC Test Player Rankings released on Tuesday.

Babar Azam of Pakistan has improved his ranking following contributions of 62 and 13 in a low-scoring thriller against New Zealand that eventually ended in a four-run victory for the visitors in Abu Dhabi, a press release said. New Zealand’s Henry Nicholls has vaulted 13 places to a career-high 20th position following his crucial 28 and 55 in the match. Yasir Shah of Pakistan and Bangladesh’s spin duo of Taijul Islam and Mehedi Hasan are the biggest movers inside the top-30 in the bowlers’ category.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp