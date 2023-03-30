Babar gets suggestion from Sarfaraz on improving captaincy

Former Pakistan team skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has given a suggestion to national side captain Babar Azam on how he can improve as the team’s leader.

In a conversation with YouTuber Nadir Ali, Sar-faraz, who also played under Babar’s captaincy, said he needs to improve communication with his players.

“There is always room for improvement. Babar is getting better as a captain. He has started doing good and I hope will keep on getting better,” said the Champions Trophy 2017-winning captain.

“My suggestion to him is that he needs to im-prove communication with his players. Good com-munication will make his players confident and it will produce big results,” he added. Sarfaraz is recognised as one of the most suc-cessful Pakistani captains. He is the only Pakistani captain two have won two ICC trophies — the Champions Trophy and U19 World Cup.

The wicket-keeper batter, who recently scored a Test century on a comeback against New Zealand in Karachi, lamented that a single mistake puts players in trouble in Pakistan.

“In Pakistan, making a mistake is a sin. I know Babar makes mistakes but give him some time. It takes time to become a captain and build a team. We need to be patient and support Babar as he is our captain,” he highlighted.

“Gradually, Babar will learn from his mistakes if he continues as a captain in the future. I have played under him recently, and I have seen improvement in his captaincy. He will do good for Pakistan,” he concluded.

It must be noted here that under Babar’s cap-taincy, Pakistan played the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the finals of the Asia Cup 2022 and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan also won the tri-nation series in New Zealand just before the mega T20 event.—Agencies