‘Babar, best in the world

Batting legend Javed Miandad believes Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam was the best in the world at the moment saying Pakistan has got such a player, after a long time.

‘He’s a superb player and after a long time Pakistan has got such a player. I rate him on a very high level and I think he is the best in the world at the moment. He plays solid with the bat and that is cricket.

He is a very good striker and plays in the middle in his limit which is a very good quality,’ he said in a video on his Youtube channel.

Miandad congratulated the team for winning the series against Zimbabwe by 2-1 and said that Pakistan played very well. ‘Though you got a tough time from the opponents but at the end you won.

All players played very well. Now people expect from you,’ he said. The former skipper said people expect a lot when a player performs.

‘If you want to increase your level then you have got a very good chance as you are in form.

A player learns when he is in good form as this is the time when you are mentally very strong and free of mind,’ he said.

Miandad was of the view that a player also plays bad shots during his innings while scoring a 100.

‘A player should identify and improve those bad shots he played during his innings as then he will go on scoring 200 to 300 runs,’ he said.

He said his father had a lot of influence on him as he used to ask him whether he got out after scoring a 100 or remained unbeaten.

‘My father used to tell me that a player should go on scoring a 200 or 300 after making 100 instead of getting out,’ he said and added this was what I want the players to learn when you are in form.

Former Skipper Rameez Raja said though Pakistan won the series but it had raised many questions.

‘It didn’t went the way the fans and pundits expected the series will be a one sided affair.

They thought Pakistan will score 200 runs in 20 overs and will send Zimbabwe to the pavilion on 100 all out.—APP