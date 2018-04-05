Babar back at top of T20 rankings, Shadab No. 2

Karachi

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has once again secured the top spot in the ICC T20 international batsmen rankings, while spinner Shadab Khan has rocketed to number two in the bowlers rankings.

According to the latest rankings updated as of April 3, 2018, Babar Azam (881 points) has displaced New Zealand’s Colin Munro from the number one spot following a spectacular batting display in the three-match T20I series against West Indies in Karachi.

Shadab Khan, who took 5 wickets in the recently-concluded Windies series, has edged past India’s Yuzvendra Chahal to claim the number two place with 733 points. He is now behind Afghanistan’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is at number one.

In the ODI rankings (as of March 25, 2018), Babar Azam is also the highest-ranked Pakistan batsman at number five.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed urged the world to change its perception about playing international cricket in the country after a highly successful T20I series against West Indies in Karachi. He also heaped praise on his team-mates for completing a 3-0 clean sweep, despite the depleted resources of the opposition.

“I have been hearing people say that a weak side has arrived for the series,” Sarfraz said. “The PCB did not ask anyone to send a weak team. We had asked West Indies to tour Pakistan. We played better cricket and credit must be given to our side. Our players deserve to be appreciated for their performances because they played exceptionally well. It would be wrong to say that a ‘B side’ had come. Eight players from this touring squad were part of the last West Indies tour. Four of them were part of the PSL. I don’t think this was a weak side. We played better.”

Over the past year, Pakistan has staged several high-profile matches at two of their major centres – Lahore and Karachi. Through these fixtures, the country has broken the long-standing isolation from hosting international teams. There have been over 100,000 spectators who watched the PSL final and the three T20Is against West Indies, which is widely seen as a major step towards branding Pakistan as a safe country.

“I don’t think teams have any excuses left for not coming to Pakistan anymore,” Sarfraz said at the post-match press conference.

“Even today, the crowd turnout was massive, despite this match being the third game of the series. People of Karachi have proved to the world that cricket can be played in Pakistan, so the teams should not be looking for any excuses to not tour Pakistan. An ICC World XI side has come to Pakistan, we have had the PSL final [in Karachi], and before that Sri Lanka came to Pakistan. So I expect no team will be using security concerns as an excuse in the future. This year or the next year, [international] cricket will come back to Pakistan.”—Agencies