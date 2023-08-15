LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is expected to tie the knot after participating in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, suggest rumours circulating on social media.

The world cup will commence on October 7 with first match is scheduled between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in India. The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan will be played on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November with 20 November slated as the reserve day.

Rumours claimed that the celebrated Pakistani skipper will marry soon after the world cup in November this year. It all started when a social media page King Babar Azam Army, which used to post news about the skipper, shared the development.

“Babar Azam is set to marry in November after the WorldCup,” read the post.

Reports said that Babar Azam’s family has started the wedding preparations while there are no official words from the skipper and his family.

Who is the bride?

Reports claimed that the skipper would marry his cousin, who is daughter of his aunt. However, the family is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.