The Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka that started in Galle ended with a victory for Pakistan on Thursday as the national team defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets.

In the post-match ceremony, middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel was awarded the player of the match trophy, and $2,000 was awarded to captain Babar Azam after the feat.

Ironically, the cheque presented by the Sri Lankan Cricket Board comes with a major gaffe that caught people’s eye and has everyone talking on social media.

The amount written on the cheque left users in frenzy as the words read ‘US$2,000’ while the numbers read US$5,000. However, social media users could not understand this and many people pointed out this error.

Amid the debate, Sri Lanka Cricket expressed regret for the error that was caused in the ‘presentation cheque’ awarded to the winner.

It also mentioned that post-match presentation awards were organised by the Ground Rights Holder who prepared the cheque but the board officials take total responsibility for the error and vow steps to curb such errors in the future.