Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam has urged his team to focus on the New Zealand series rather than keeping an eye on what is happening at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The governing body of cricket in Pakistan is undergoing a massive change courtesy of the newly appointed Management Committee led by Najam Sethi. Ramiz Raja and Chief selector Mohammad Wasim have already been let go and the board’s 2019 constitution has been repealed.

But Babar has asked his side to remain calm through all this and focus on the one aspect they can control.

“Things have changed in the past two, three days and there have been changes, but as a professional, you have to face such things,” Babar said during a press conference on the eve of the first test.

“Our job is to put effort on the ground … and our full focus is on how to win the match, how to take a good start in the series and how to do well in all the three departments of the game.”

Babar Azam will be looking to turn around his team’s fortune against the visiting New Zealand who has struggled in recent times as well. Both Pakistan and New Zealand have been whitewashed 3-0 by England this year under their newfound aggressive approach.

Babar Azam and Pakistan need a positive result from this series to avoid the pendulum of change swinging their way.

The first test between the two sides begins in Karachi at 10:00 AM today (December 26th).