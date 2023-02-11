Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam has expressed his desire for more team success in the coming year over his personal records after another accolade-laden year.

The run-machine was recently named ICC “Cricketer of the Year”, ICC “ODI Player of the Year” as well as the captain of the ICC’s “ODI Team of the Year” after a prolific personal season with the bat. Despite his heaps of runs, a major international honour eluded Pakistan last year.

The Green shirts came close twice during the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup in Australia but lost both the finals to Sri Lanka and England respectively.

“The ambition is to be a part of World Cup team and to win the tournament,” Babar said while speaking to ICC’s digital wing.

“The World Cup is coming up and my ambition is to perform well so that we can win it.

“You see lot of things individually too, but my goal right now is to win the World Cup.”

Babar Azam will get two swings at international glory in 2023.

Pakistan will hopefully contest the much-contentious 2023 Asia Cup as well as the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

While Pakistan only played a grand total of nine ODI matches in 2022, dropping just one to Australia at home, Babar’s side will get plenty of time to tune up for these events.

A five-match series at home against New Zealand at the end of April awaits Pakistan before a three-game tour of Afghanistan tests their team depth.