Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam will suit up for Colombo Strikers in the upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The 28-year-old was snapped up by his team ahead of the official draft on June 11.

Babar Azam will be making his debut at the tournament with the Colombo Strikers which will officially be the fourth season of the competition.

The five-team tournament is scheduled to take place from July 31st to August 22.

Although he is counted among the finest cricketers of his time, Babar has had a tough time as of late finding opportunities to play abroad in the shorter formats of the game as the sport continues to pivot towards more unorthodox power-hitters than traditionally solid batters.

Babar continues to lead his PSL team and has stints with Somerset, Rangpur Riders and Guayana Amazon Warriors but has been snubbed by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) certified The Hundred not once but twice.

Pakistan is not scheduled to take part in too many fixtures leading up to the 2023 Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup so any game time Babar can get should benefit Pakistan in the long run.

He will lead the international side for both tournaments and is expected to be an integral voice in PCB’s newly appointed selection committee.