Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam has signed a contract extension with the English cricket equipment manufacturer Gray-Nicolls.

The company was delighted to announce the extension on its social media pages.

Babar Azam joined the brand in 2020 after previously using the HS-41 during his early career. The 28-year-old used the Gray-Nicolls brand during his trailblazing 2022 season which earned him a place as the captain in the ICC’s ODI Team of the Year while also winning the Garfield Sobers award as ICC Cricketer of the Year.

It was the same company’s bat that Babar and Mohammad Rizwan used to trounce India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 and secure Pakistan’s first world cup win over their arch-rivals in the competition.

Their mutual partnership has bore great fruit for both Babar Azam and Gray-Nicolls with many Pakistani enthusiasts taking an interest in the company due to its association with the captain of Pakistan’s national team.

Alongside Babar, Gray-Nicolls also sponsors Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Beth Mooney and Elyse Villani, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls and Amelia Kerr, James Anderson, Sam Billings, Ben Foakes, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood.

Babar Azam will next be in action for Peshawar Zalmi in a friendly against Quetta Gladiators before leading his side in season 8 of the Pakistan Super League.

His collaboration with Gray-Nicolls is available here.