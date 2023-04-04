Babar Azam, Shaheen return as Pakistan name T20, ODI squad against New Zealand

LAHORE – Pakistan’s cricket bigwigs have been picked in T20I, and ODI squad against New Zealand, returning after a break.

Pakistan’s ace speedster made a comeback in international cricket after a gap of nearly four months. The leading bowler was not available for crucial Tests and ODIs against England and New Zealand in wake of his knee injury and has recovered completely.

Besides Afridi’s inclusion, Men in Green get its flamboyant hitters Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan, the leading players who missed T20 series against Afghanistan.

Earlier, some speculations were made about Shadab Khan but he sustained his position as vice-captain. Haris Rauf will also be part of a team in major boost in bowling side.

Meanwhile, three new players – who dominated in PSL8, and in the Afghanistan series – Zaman Khan Ihsanullah, and Saim Ayub, made it to the T20I team.

The newly announced members are expected to reach Lahore on Thursday where the training camp will commence on Friday.

T20I Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Ifitkhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zaman Khan

ODI Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr. Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usama Mir