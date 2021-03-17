Babar Azam secures third spot in ICC’s T20I, ODI rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been ranked among top three world’s batsmen in the latest International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rankings for T20I and ODI.

The 26-year-old player has secured sixth spot in the Test ranking, issued on Wednesday. He managed to improved its T20I ranking as last week he had slipped to fourth place.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli secured fifth place in T201 rankings after moving one position up as he showed impressive performance in ongoing five-match series against England.

Shai Hope was the highest run-scorer in the #WIvSL ODIs with 258 runs at 86.00 👏 His brilliant performance has helped him break into the top 10 of the @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Player Rankings. Full list: https://t.co/9XBRp67hlj pic.twitter.com/7VTCuse11v — ICC (@ICC) March 17, 2021

KL Rahul, who earlier held the third sport in T20I ranking, lost his position of Babar Azam as he slipped to the fourth place.

Back-to-back fifties in the ongoing #INDvENG series have helped Virat Kohli reclaim the No.5 spot in the @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Player Rankings 👀 Full list: https://t.co/iM96Oe6eu6 pic.twitter.com/JkxEyZGTLr — ICC (@ICC) March 17, 2021

The top two slots of T20I ranking have been maintained by English batsman Dawid Malan and Australia skipper Aaron Finch, respectively.

India’s Kohli and Rohit Sharma grabbed top two slots in ODI rankings while Australian batsmen Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne have secured top three positions in Test rankings.

