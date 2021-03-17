Babar Azam secures third spot in ICC’s T20I, ODI rankings

By
Web desk
-
11

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been ranked among top three world’s batsmen in the latest International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rankings for T20I and ODI.

The 26-year-old player has secured sixth spot in the Test ranking, issued on Wednesday. He managed to improved its T20I ranking as last week he had slipped to fourth place.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli secured fifth place in T201 rankings after moving one position up as he showed impressive performance in ongoing five-match series against England.

KL Rahul, who earlier held the third sport in T20I ranking, lost his position of Babar Azam as he slipped to the fourth place.

The top two slots of T20I ranking have been maintained by English batsman Dawid Malan and Australia skipper Aaron Finch, respectively.

India’s Kohli and Rohit Sharma grabbed top two slots in ODI rankings while Australian batsmen Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne have secured top three positions in Test rankings.

