Babar Azam leads a strong Pakistani contingent who have registered themselves for the 2023 season draft of “The Hundred”.

The country’s all-format captain has made himself available for the reserve price of £100,000.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan have registered for the same reserve price.

Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir are asking for £60,000 during the upcoming draft while Mohammad Haris, Azam Khan and new pace sensation Ihsanullah are also looking for suitors.

Shadab Khan was the only Pakistani player to be retained for The Hundred by Birmingham Phoenix.

Azam went unsold last year due to commitments with the international side.

Pakistan players’ availability for the tournament may affect their stock at this year’s draft as well.

The Green shirts are due to play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in the third week of August and are also scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in a two-test series towards the end of July which could run into August and further limit their availability.

The tournament is set to begin on the 1st of August and the draft for the competition will take place on March 23.

Players joining Babar Azam in The Hundred 2023 draft:

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Akhlaq, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Noman Ali, Salman Ali, Umaid Asif, Saim Ayub, Danish Aziz, Ammad Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan, Salman Irshad, Ahmed Danyal, Aamir Jamal, Akif Javed, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Sajid Khan, Umer Khan, Zaman Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Waqas Maqsood, Shan Masood, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Rumman Raees, Wahab Riaz, Abdullah Shafique, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Shah, Saud Shakeel, Haris Sohail, Talat Hussain, Imam-ul-Haq, Ihsanullah, Abdul Wahid and Amir Yamin.

