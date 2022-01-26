Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ODI, T20 rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continued to hold the top places as the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s ODI and T20I player rankings were released on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old star batter leads at the ODI ranking with 873 points while he is on the top of the T20I list with 805 points.

The development comes days after Babar Azam was named as ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2021 by the international cricket body.

Earlier, in this ICC awards 2021, he was named as the captain of the men’s ODI and T20I teams of the year 2021.

Rassie van der Dussen broke into the top 10 of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings after a brilliant outing in the recently-concluded ODI series against India.

van der Dussen went up 10 places in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings to go to No.10 with 750 rating points, while teammate Quinton de Kock, who hit a century in the series against India, also went up four places to occupy the fifth spot.

De Kock and van der Dussen topped the ODI run charts with 229 and 218 runs respectively, with both players making hundreds in the series. De Kock averaged 76.33 in the series while van der Dussen scored his runs at a staggering 218, and those performances have been reflected on the ICC Rankings.

Temba Bavuma, who was the third centurion in the series against India, also went up by 21 places to go to No.59 in the ODI Batting Rankings. Bavuma notched up 153 runs in three matches at an average of 51. Virat Kohli continued to hold onto the second spot. Kohli scored 116 runs in the series against the Proteas, including two half-centuries.

