Babar Azam has achieved his career-best test ranking in the latest updates issued by the ICC.

Pakistan’s all-format captain now occupies the third spot after helping Pakistan win the first test against Sri Lanka by scoring 119 and 55 runs respectively in the two innings. He trails Marnus Labuschagne of Australia by 11 points for second place in a list headed by England’s former captain Joe Root.

By virtue of achieving his highest test ranking, Babar Azam is the only batter in the world to feature in the top three in each format. He already occupies the no.1 sport in the One Day Internationals and the T20 internationals rankings.

Pakistan’s hero of the first test, Abdullah Shafique also jumped 23 places to break into the top-20 of the batters’ rakings for the first time where he now resides in the 16th position. His 160 not out in the match against Sri Lanka was instrumental in sealing a historic win for Pakistan.

Shafique becomes the third Pakistani batter inside the top-20 with Mohamad Rizwan occupying the 20th slot.

Azhar Ali and Imam ul Haq, after failing with the bat in their outings, have been demoted to 24th and 64th place respectively in the new rankings.

On the bowling front, Sheen Afridi has displaced India’s Jasprit Bumrah for the number three spot in tests following his 4-wicket haul in the first match. This is Shaheen’s career-high ranking to go along with his No.3 position in ODIs and 12th ranking in T20Is.