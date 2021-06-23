Babar Azam no longer among ICC’s top 10 Test batsmen

DUBAI – Pakistan captain Babar Azam is no longer among the list of International Cricket Council’s (ICC) top 10 Men’s Test batsmen, shows the latest ranking issued on Wednesday.

South African cricketer Quinton de Kock has overtaken the tenth slot, which was earlier secured by Azam, with the help of his 237 runs in the two-Test series against West Indies

Kock stands at number 10 with a rating of 724 while Babar Azam now dropped to 11th place with 714 runs.

📈 Shuffles in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings with @QuinnyDeKock69 moving into the top 10! Full list: https://t.co/UQn9xI4e8K pic.twitter.com/VTNEXw596z — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

The rest of the top 10 list remains unchanged as Steve Smith continues to occupy the first position.

The list also includes three Indian batsmen, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit Sharma at numbers 4, 6, and 7 respectively.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/icc-declares-babar-azam-as-player-of-the-month/