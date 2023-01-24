Pakistan’s Babar Azam has been announced as the captain of the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year after another prolific year with the bat.

Babar, who has made the number 1 ODI batting spot his own since July 2021, added more personal accolades in the last calendar year.

In nine matches the 28-year-old registered eight scores of fifty runs and more while turning three of those innings into hundreds. He finished the year with 679 runs with an enviable average of 84.87.

His stellar stats had already earned him various nominees for the Player of the Month awards as well.

Under his captaincy, Pakistan won all three series in 2022 losing just one match (against Australia) out of nine. It was because of his near-perfect record as captain, that Babar Azam was named the leader of the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year.

His leadership role will be under duress this year with Pakistan set to battle for the 2023 Asia Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup in the latter part of this year.

Joining Babar on the list are Travis Head, Shai Hope Shreyas Iyer, Tom Latham (wk) Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan, Miraz, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Trent Boult and Adam Zampa.

Pakistan also has representation in the Men’s T20 and Women’s T20 Team of the Year as well.