Babar Azam likely to return to 20I squad amid Fakhar Zaman’s fitness concrn

KARACHI – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday started considering former captain Babar Azam’s return to the national T20 squad due to ongoing fitness issues with opener Fakhar Zaman.

The sources, Babar’s potential comeback is being discussed in light of the upcoming tri-nation series and the Asia Cup 2025. Fakhar sustained an injury during the recent T20 series against the West Indies, which has ruled him out of both the T20 and ODI legs of the tour.

The PCB directed Fakhar to immediately report to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, where he would undergo rehabilitation. His availability for the Asia Cup remains uncertain, with the board closely monitoring his recovery while also preparing alternative plans.

The sources said that if Fakhar fails to regain full fitness, Babar Azam is a strong contender to be included in the T20 squad. However, his selection would largely depend on his performance in the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. A successful showing could pave the way for his return.

Recently, Babar Azam, along with Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah, met PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the second T20 match against the West Indies, further fueling speculation about his comeback.

The final squad for the Asia Cup was expected to be announced in the second week of August. The tournament would kick off on September 9 with a Group B clash between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

A total of eight teams have been divided into two groups. Pakistan and India are placed in Group A alongside UAE and Oman while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Pakistan’s campaign would begin on September 12 against Oman, followed by the much-anticipated clash against India on September 14. The final group match would be played against UAE on September 17.