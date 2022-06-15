Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq now occupy the first and the second place on the ICC ODI Batters rankings after a stellar series against the West Indies.

Babar also occupies the top spot in the men’s T20I rankings.

Both Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq gained serious ranking points after making merry in the 3-0 series win over the West Indies.

Babar has made 50-plus scores in six of his last seven international matches while Imam stroked three consecutive half-centuries against West Indies to jump 20 rating points to and move in front of Virat Kohli.

Trent Boult retains his top spot in the ODI Bowlers rankings but Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and New Zealand pacer Matt Henry are closing in after they jumped one spot to second and third, respectively.

Babar is no.4 on test batters rankings which are led by Joe Root followed by Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

Kane Williamson rounds up the top 5 behind Babar Azam.

Root recently became only the second England batter to score more than 10000 Test runs, and has been in fine touch during the ongoing home series against New Zealand, producing knocks of 115* at Lord’s and 176 in Nottingham.

The 897 rating points Root earned as a result were enough to take him above Labuschagne, who had held on to the No.1 spot since last December, following scores of 103 and 51 in Adelaide against England.