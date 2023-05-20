Pakistan cricket teams captain Babar Azam reportedly had a brush with members of Punjab’s Excise and Taxation Department that ended without any unsavoury incident.

Babar was allegedly stopped at Liberty Chowk Lahore in his Audi A5 for a routine check of the car’s licensing and taxation proof which the 28-year-old swiftly produced.

Social media was flooded with news that Babar was warned to change his car’s number plate but those rumours were quickly refuted by credible sources.

Babar Azam even took time out to take pictures with the members of the Excise department after the check was complete.

2023 is shaping up to be a crucial year for Babar and the Pakistan cricket team and any untoward interactions between law enforcement agencies and the national team players will be detrimental to their cause.

PCB and BCCI are locked in a tug-of-war for the 2023 Asia Cup and the Green Shirts’ participation in the ODI World Cup is also in limbo. These delicate matters need to be solved amicably and any “extra headlines” in newspapers and media websites will not help.

Babar and the rest of his team are currently enjoying a well-earned break from cricket having been one of the busiest sides on the international and domestic circuit in the past few years.