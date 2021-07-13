Babar Azam first Pakistan skipper after Imran Khan to hit ODI century in England

In a face-saving match of the three-match ODI series against England, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who could not perform in the previous two games, bagged two new titles in the third match at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham.

Babar Azam has become the first Pakistani captain in 38 years to score an ODI century in England. Earlier, the same was done by Imran Khan in 1983 in Leeds.

Babar is also the first Pakistani captain to score 150 runs in England.

It is Babar Azam’s 14th century, playing the 81st inning of his ODI career. He is the quickest to reach the 14th century as Hashim Amla reached the milestones in 84 and David Warner in 98 innings. India’s Virat Kohli took 103 innings to achieve the title.