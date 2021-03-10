Babar Azam drops to fourth place in latest ICC T20I ranking

DUBAI – Babar Azam, Pakistan’s captain of all formats of cricket, has slipped on places in the latest ICC rankings for Twenty 20 International batsmen on Wednesday and is now on fourth place.

Australia’s skipper overtook Babar Azam and india’s KL Rahul to get second spot in the ranking after he displayed impressive batting performance in recent five-match series against New Zealand.

England batsman Dawid Malan is at the top of the list with 915 rating points. Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez is however at 42nd with 486 ratings points.

⬆️ Aaron Finch climbs to No.2

Meanwhile, no Pakistani bowler could get place in top five bowlers in T20I bowling ranking.