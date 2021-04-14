Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani player to hit fastest T201 century

For Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, South Africa proved a lucky land as he set various records in matches played against Proteas.

Hours after he was officially declared No.1 batsman of ODI format in world by the International Cricket Council (ICC), he bagged another feat by hitting fastest ton in the T20I format.

By scoring maiden hundred in the shortest format of the game against South Africa in third T20I, Babar Azam has become the third national player to achieve it.

The skipper made 122 runs off 59 balls and he completed his maiden hundred in 49 balls. For his impressive performance, he was named as Player of the Match.

Babar Azam becomes only the third Pakistan batsman to slam a T20I hundred 🔥 It is also the fastest ton in the format by a 🇵🇰 player!#SAvPAK ➡️ https://t.co/rihG1VCmdO pic.twitter.com/hxIyUrFPmm — ICC (@ICC) April 14, 2021

Pakistan defeated the hosts by nine wickets at Centurion in their fastest run-chase in the T20I match.

Babar’s achievement did not end here as he along with Mohammad Rizwan smashed highest first wicket partnership of 197 runs.

Pakistan's highest 1st wicket partnership in T20Is: Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam – 197 v 🇿🇦 at Centurion (Today) Mukhtar Ahmed & Ahmed Shehzad – 142 v 🇿🇼 at Lahore (22 May 2015) Kamran Akmal and Salman Butt – 142 v 🇧🇩 at Gros Islet (1 May 2010)#SAvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/h26HXV35zw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 14, 2021

Earlier, the title was held by Mukhtar Ahmed-Ahmed Shehzad who made 142 in their partnership against Zimbabwe in Lahore.