Pakistan’s all-formats skipper Babar Azam became the first in Asia and the second in the world to score 10 T20 hundred.

The elegant right-handed batsman achieved the milestone when he scored a hundred while playing for Colombo Strikers against Galle Titans in Lanka Premier League.

He hit 59-balls 104 with the help of eight boundaries and five maximums.

Best Way to Thank Allah Almighty after getting 10th Century in T20 Cricket 😇👑🤲#BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 #LPL2023 pic.twitter.com/9rWw1uOfgi — King Babar Azam Army (@kingbabararmy) August 7, 2023

Man of the match Babar Azam helped his side to achieve the mammoth target of 189 with one ball to spare.

Social media swarmed with praises for the green shirts captain as he achieved yet another milestone.

Babar Azam remained a top trend on Twitter with fans sharing video clips and photos relating to high-quality knock.

Babar Azam is only behind Chris Gayle who has scored 22 hundreds during his illustrious T20 career.