Babar Awan resigns as PM adviser

Observer Report

Islamabad

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Tuesday tendered his resignation in the wake of National Accountability Bureau filing a corruption reference against him.

Awan announced the news via Twitter in which he stated that he had arrived to submit his resignation at the PM House.

He said that “Rule of Law begins with me and thanked PTI supporters for standing by him and vowed to never let them down”.

“I resign from the post of adviser to PM on parliamentary affairs, so that I may disprove allegations levelled [against me] in the NAB reference,” read a copy of Awan’s resignation letter.

He said, being a legal practitioner, he did not find it adequate to keep the post while facing an inquiry.

The resignation came hours after the NAB filed a corruption reference against Babar Awan regarding a delay in Nandipur Project in Accountability Courts Islamabad.

