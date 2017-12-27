‘Baba Rahmat’ should stop visiting hospitals and tend to pending cases: Safdar

LAHORE : Senior PML-N leader Captain (r) Safdar remarked sarcastically on Wednesday that all the justice had been taken away by the PTI from the Supreme Court.

Speaking to a private television channel, the son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif said that Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri was being supported by a hidden force.

He said that former Law Minister Zaid Hamid should not have tendered his resignation, stating that he dreaded that someone else would avail the benefits of the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat movement. He also urged the chief justice to stop visiting hospitals and stated that ‘Baba Rahmat’ also has to answer to Allah.

Captain (r) Safdar said that he would not comment on Chaudhry Nisar since the latter was his elder. He brushed aside speculation that Hamza Shehbaz had not attended the party’s social media convention due to differences.

“Lots of political gatherings are spearheaded by Hamza where Nawaz Sharif does not attend,” he said.

Orignally published by NNI