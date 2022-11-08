Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations start

Pakistan hosts 3,000 Sikh pilgrims

Raza Naqvi Attock

The 553rd birthday celebrations of Baba Gurunanak started here at Gurdwara Punja Sauib Hasanabdal today on 9th Nov. Security, accommodation, medical, transport and other facilities being provided to the Sikh pilgrims. A large number of Sikhs including three thousand Indians are expected to participate.

The pilgrims will perform their rituals including recitation of their holy book Guru Grunt. On the occasion Attock police have made elaborate security arrangements. DPO Attock Fazl I Hamid told this journalist that more than 900 cops had been deployed to provide fool proof security to the Sikh pilgrims.

He said, sweeping of the route had been done hy special branch while snipers had been deployed on rooftops. He said, security camera and walk through gates had been installed. On the other hand ETPB has ensured all facilities which include boarding, meal, medical and other facilities. It is due to Pakistan’s efforts that Sikhs are able to visit their sacred places. Sikhs are in thin minority but having many of their religious sites in Pakistan which are well maintained.

Pakistan is hosting around 3,000 Sikh pilgrims, arrived from India through Wagah Border to celebrate 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in Kartarpur on Tuesday.The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has made all the arrangements, including security, accommodation, medical and transport to facilitate the pilgrims. On the directions of ETPB Chairman Abdul Rehman Ghilani, the officers and employees of the Board would remain busy day and night to serve the guests.