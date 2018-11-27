Baba Guru Nanak preached peace, love, harmony: Sarwar

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday said that Baba Guru Nanak’s teachings were relevant for all ages as he preached love for humanity, religious harmony, human rights and peace. Addressing an international seminar regarding 549th Baba Guru Nanak Janam Din Celebrations 2018, organized by Dayal Singh Research and Culture Forum Lahore at Governor House, Pakistan wanted peaceful relations with all its neighbours, adding that India should reciprocate the feelings and work for regional peace as per the teachings of Sikhs’ founding Guru.

Punjab Governor said that teachings of Baba Guru Nanak inspired humanity to follow the path of respect for all irrespective of caste and creed. The Governor said that Pakistan government always welcomed the Sikh pilgrims from all over the world to attend the birth celebrations, adding that Pakistan was a peace loving country and all citizens enjoyed religious freedom without discrimination.

Share on: WhatsApp