Bab-i-Pakistan inaugurated

It is quite commendable to note that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated Bab-i-Pakistan project on Walton Road Lahore the other day. This was the first camping ground for the Muslim men, women and children migrating from India to their new motherland established as a result of their struggle under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. It was earlier inaugurated when Ghulam Haider Wyne was the Provincial Chief Minister but till now somehow it could not be constructed. According to media reports the Chief Minister said we have started the construction of this project, which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 4 billion, and it will the greatest project of Lahore. It will have a playground for the youth and will spread the tales of Pakistan Movement , two schools, food court, sports complex , art gallery, lake besides an international standard swimming pool and we will undertake its completion sincerely and dedicatedly like we have completed the project of Greater Iqbal Park quite swiftly. The chief minister has the reputation of speedy, timely and transparent completion of development project and hopefully this important project linked with the historical Pakistan Movement culmination after offering of great sacrifices and sufferings by Muslim men, women and children will be completed with greater determination and commitment.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

