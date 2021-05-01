‘Baat Pakki’ – Saboor Aly gets engaged to Ali Ansari

Social media users are extending congratulations to Pakistani stars Saboor Aly and Ali Ansar as they are engaged now.

The Fitrat star announced the news on Instagram while sharing a couple picture apparently from their engagement ceremony.

“Baat Pakki. With the blessings of our families I’m ready to jump into a new life with an amazing person,” she caption the photo.

In the picture, Saboor can be seen shining with minimal makeup in light pink dress while Ansar has put on white self-embroidered kurta.

Ansar also shared the same photos and wrote: “Honestly, I’m in a mix of all kinds of emotions right now but most important of all I’m happy,” he posted.

He also shared a qurani “And of everything we created a pair, that perhaps you may remember.” (Qur’an 51:49)

“From this day forward you should not walk alone,” he concluded.

