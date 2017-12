The B.Com. Part 1 and Part 2 Annual Examinations 2017 of University of Karachi for regular students would commence from December 26. This was announced by the spokesman of the University on Monday. The timings of the papers will be from one p.m. to four p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. He stated that these examinations would continue till January 16. —APP

