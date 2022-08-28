Azra chairs rain emergency meeting

Sindh Minister for Health and Rain emergency focal Person Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu presided over a meeting here on Sunday with Edhi Faisal at Zardari House Nawabshah.

Provincial Minister commended the efforts of help by Edhi Faisal of Edhi Foundation through supply of ration to rain and flood affected people of Sindh particularly of Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Dadu, Naushehro Feroze and Rajanpur Punjab.

He further said that ration shall also be distributed among the rain flood affected people of Larkana, Qambar, Sanghar, Matiari, and Mirpurkhas.

Faisal Edhi informed that Nawabshah was made pivotal point for extending help to rain flood affected people of all districts of Sindh province.

He declared the recent rains and floods as great calamity of the history of country and thousands of affected families were migrating from their ancestral areas.

He said that these families are in extreme requirement of ration and shelter to face the recent situation.

Edhi appealed philanthropists to step forward to meet the current situation.

Local social worker Abid Lashari and Qazi Ayaz Mahesar were also present on the occasion.