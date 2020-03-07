Aziz Memon’s blood will not go in vain, vows CM AIG Waliullah removed as JIT head after objections

Staff Reporter

The Sindh government on Saturday removed Additional Inspector General (AIG) Hyderabad Dr Waliullah as head of a joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the alleged murder of journalist Aziz Memon. The removal came a day after the formation of the nine-member JIT to investigate the case. According to a notification, AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon will now head the probe body. Family and journalist bodies had questioned the impartiality of the JIT after the police officer who declared the reported murder of the journalist natural occurrence had been appointed head of the probe body. Additional IGP Hyderabad Waliullah had told the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior that the journalist died a natural death. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that justice will be provided in the case of slain journalist Aziz Memon. “Blood of Aziz Memon will not go in vain”, he vowed while talking to news men on Saturday. The CM said the provincial government has not appointed any officer in the JIT on its own wish, but the names were included on the recommendations of heirs of Aziz Memon.Replying to a query, the CM Sindh said to wait till the investigation report and vowed to provided justice into the matter. He requested not to issue any controversial statements till findings of the JIT report. Shah maintained that the Pakistan People’s Party has always respected journalists and the media and believes in freedom of expression. On Friday, Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government spokesperson, had tweeted: “As requested by the family of murdered journalist Aziz Memon, JIT has been constituted by Sindh government. We believe in ensuring that justice is always done.” “On the recommendation of Inspector General of Police Sindh, Karachi…and with the approval of the Competent authority i.e. Chief Minister, Sindh, the Home Department, Government of Sindh is pleased to constitute the Joint investigation comprising of the following in case FIR No.22/2020 u/s 302/364/147-PPC of PS Mehrabpur, District Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad Range regarding murder of (deceased Senior Journalist Aziz Memon of KTN/Kawish) to ensure that real motives and culprits involved in such heinous act are exposed,” read a notification regarding the formation of the JIT.