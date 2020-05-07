Azhar, Razzaq choose Imran as their Dream Pairs partner

Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board’s Digital Pairs series for Test players has gained great popularity among the fans, current and former players, pundits and journalists.

The campaign entered its fifth phase on Thursday, with the followers asked to name two all-rounders of their choice.

The two prominent all-rounders of the 90s and early 2000s Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood have made their picks.

Azhar who represented Pakistan in 21 Tests scoring 900 runs and collecting 39 wickets recalled that he started playing cricket inspired by legendary captain and all-rounder Imran Khan.

Azhar Mahmood said here : “I would like to make my dream pair with Imran Khan as I started playing cricket inspired by him. Imran was a hero for me and my favourite cricketer. Among the present lot of bowlers, I choose Shaheen Shah Afridi: I know his capabilities well ,having worked with him closely [as bowling coach].

“Among batsmen, I choose Babar Azam as my batting partner. He is an exceptional timer and during my stint with the national team as bowling coach I have seen some special innings played by him. —APP