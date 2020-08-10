Azhar missed a trick against England

Islamabad

Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram believes winning and losing was part of cricket, but said Pakistani Skipper Azhar Ali ‘missed a trick’ in the game, as Pakistan lost the first Test to England by three wickets.

England clinched a three-wicket win at Emirates Old Trafford, led by a 139-run stand between Jos Buttler (75) and Chris Woakes (84no) which took the game away from Pakistan.

‘It will hurt the Pakistan team and the cricket lovers in Pakistan. Winning and losing is part of cricket, but I think our captain missed a trick quite a few times in this game, as far as his leadership is concerned,’ skysports.com quoted Wasim as saying. ‘When Woakes came in, there were no bouncers, no short deliveries, they let him settle down and runs were coming easy. Once the partnership got going, nothing happened – the turn didn’t happen, swing didn’t happen – and Buttler and Woakes just took the game away.’

Sky Sports’ Nasser Hussain also questioned Pakistan’s bowling tactics and why England weren’t subjected to the usual array of bouncers and yorkers from their quick bowlers.

‘They must have video footage of Woakes,’ Hussain said. ‘Woakes got hit on the head in the first innings and has been a bit wafty with the short ball and they didn’t go at him at all.

‘Naseem Shah bowled only 13 overs and, if you’re going to save him, save him for some chin music.

‘When we played against Pakistan – albeit greats like Wasim and Waqar – on a pitch like that, they would take it out of the equation if it went flat.

‘Then, when you were fending it off, it would be at your toes, at the base of the stumps. ‘Maybe the coach is trying to get this discipline into the bowlers, dry up the runs, but there has to be a period with Pakistan cricket where they go, ‘you know what we’re good at, we’re good at going at you’.’

Wasim was asked off whether Pakistan’s pursuit of discipline from their pace attack was a reasonable excuse, but he wasn’t having it. ‘I hope not,’ answered Wasim. ‘Pakistan cricket is all about flair, unpredictability and attacking cricket.—APP