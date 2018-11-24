Azhar, Haris anchor Pakistan after wobbly start in Dubai Test

Dubai

Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail summoned the spirits of what had made this Pakistan side so hard to beat on UAE soil, channelling it right through the middle session to take the wind out of New Zealand sails. After an opening session where the bowlers had bullied Pakistan for two hours, the pair’s obstinacy began to pay dividends as the pitch flattened out and the ball wore down. Spanning almost 61 overs and spread across all three sessions, the pair gritted out a 126-run partnership. It helped Pakistan end an attritional day at 207 for 4, the scoring rate of 2.30 suggestive of the toil archetypal to Tests in the UAE.

The pair came together in the tenth over after New Zealand made short work of Pakistan’s openers with the new ball. Azhar was the more forceful of the two during the partnership, doing well to have unclouded his mind after the heartbreak of Abu Dhabi. But if one player in this Pakistan team can be counted upon to show mental fortitude, it is him. Making the most of an early reprieve, once he settled down he was close to impregnable. He used his feet well against the spinners; Ajaz Patel in particular was not allowed to settle. A glorious six over long-off off the man who had sealed New Zealand’s victory in the first innings would have felt like sweet revenge, if only a few days later than he really needed it.

Haris’ effort at the other end was more attritional, though no less commendable. He found it harder to keep the runs ticking, but seems to have that invaluable trait of setting some store by his wicket. As such, he never appeared to be in danger of throwing it away as the pressure mounted, confident in seeing it through to the phase where the situation would be more fertile to quick runs. That time came, somewhat, in the final session but what was more important was he saw his side right through to stumps, looking almost comfortable against the second new ball even as Babar Azam at the other end was wobbling. 81 of 240 balls may not be on many highlight reels, but if you watch Test cricket in the UAE, chances are you’d look past the highlights, where you would find Haris towering over today’s proceedings.

If it didn’t strike as characteristic of Pakistan to have gutsed out a partnership with discipline, rigour, and resoluteness in the post-Misbah era, the mode in which that Azhar-Haris partnership ended was despairingly, delightfully Pakistani. For 361 balls, New Zealand had toiled without reward, and Pakistan had dug deep showing scant concern for the run rate. But this marathon effort would end with a run-out, confusion between the hapless Azhar and Haris ending the former’s remarkable resistance just 19 runs from his first century since Misbah and Younis retired.

Asad Shafiq’s dismissal was soft, typical, arguably, of the temperament that has held him back all through his career. A pointless slog against Patel to a ball he got nowhere near the pitch of caught his edge and found Neil Wagner at short third man, and until Babar’s adroit resistance, a surfeit of wickets was looking on the cards.

In the morning session, Trent Boult had built the pressure while Colin de Grandhomme reaped the rewards. At the toss, which New Zealand lost, Williamson had made clear his desire to pad up first, but a miserly bowling effort from his side meant runs were tightly controlled as Pakistan battled merely to keep the visitors’ feet off their throats. Only 56 runs were scored in the whole of the first session as Pakistan lost both openers early on. Azhar and Haris had been able to fend off New Zealand from further denting Pakistan while the pitch still retained some moisture and the ball some shine.

De Grandhomme was assisted capably by Boult, who gave nothing away from the other end while regularly hissing past both outside edge and the stumps. Mohammad Hafeez looked jittery and out-of-form as it was, but against Boult and de Grandhomme, he was effectively a walking wicket.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp